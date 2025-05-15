Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport closed after missile launch detected from Yemen: Report

May 15, 2025 at 9:00 pm

A general view of the airport as passengers wait for flights at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv during a nationwide strike on September 02, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. [Ameer Abed Rabbo - Anadolu Agency]

A general view of the airport as passengers wait for flights at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv during a nationwide strike on September 02, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. [Ameer Abed Rabbo – Anadolu Agency]

Israel on Thursday shut down Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv after a missile launch from Yemen was detected, according to Israeli Channel 12, Anadolu reports.

Sirens were heard across several central regions, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Later in a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the detection of a missile launched from the direction of Yemen.

READ: Yemen: Sanaa airport to resume operations after Israeli strikes, official says

0 Comments

Latest news

See all

Trending