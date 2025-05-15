Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport closed after missile launch detected from Yemen: Report

Israel on Thursday shut down Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv after a missile launch from Yemen was detected, according to Israeli Channel 12, Anadolu reports.

Sirens were heard across several central regions, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Later in a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the detection of a missile launched from the direction of Yemen.

