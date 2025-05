Nakba survivor: I have never seen a war like this one

Israel’s ongoing onslaught in Gaza is ‘more cruel than the Nakba’, says Palestinian Nakba survivor Fouziya Abu Labda. ‘They are torturing us to make us hate this land and leave.’

Today Palestinians commemorate 77 years since… pic.twitter.com/6SQKX3NCgP

