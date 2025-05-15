Sudan extends opening of Chad border crossing for aid deliveries 

The Sudanese government yesterday extended the opening of the Adre border crossing with Chad for an additional three months to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected by the war in Darfur, Anadolu reported.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said “the Sudanese government has decided to extend the opening of the Adre crossing for the delivery of humanitarian aid and assistance to those affected by the war in the country for an additional three months, starting from May 16th until August 15th.”

It indicated that the decision stems from the state’s keenness to facilitate the flow of relief for war-affected citizens and its “positive cooperation and engagement with the international community.”

On 15 August, 2024, the Sudanese government opened the Adre border crossing for a period of three months to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to those affected by the war, in response to a request submitted by the United Nations.

Then, on 16 February, Khartoum extended the period the crossing would remain open for an additional three months to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Darfur region.

This came after the government banned the entry of shipments through the crossing on 25 July, 2024, claiming it was being “used to smuggle weapons to the Rapid Support Forces.”

The Rapid Support Forces control four of the five states in the Darfur region and are engaged in fierce clashes with the army in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, which serves as the centre of humanitarian operations for all the states in the region.

The United Nations warns of a worsening famine in Darfur, where large numbers of displaced persons are located, especially in El Fasher.

Since mid-April 2023, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in fighting that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced approximately 15 million others, according to the United Nations and local authorities.