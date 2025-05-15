Switzerland urges Israel to lift Gaza blockade amid famine risk

Switzerland today voiced alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called on Israel to immediately lift its blockade to allow life-saving aid to reach the civilian population facing the risk of famine.

“Switzerland is alarmed by the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the reported risks of famine. Israel has to lift the blockade now,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

The ministry was referring to the latest analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which showed the entire population of Gaza — some 2.1 million Palestinians — are at “critical risk of famine” after 19 months of war, displacement and aid restrictions.

“Humanitarian aid must be delivered urgently according to IHL [international humanitarian law] and established humanitarian principles,” the ministry said, noting that Switzerland stands ready to support its partners in this endeavour.

Bern also reiterated its calls for an immediate return to a ceasefire and the release of all captives.

Since 2 March, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and fuel aid, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights groups and international reports.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.