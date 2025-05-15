UNICEF chief denounces Israel’s ‘unconscionable’ killing of nearly 50 children in Gaza in 2 days

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) chief Catherine Russell on Thursday decried the killing of nearly 50 children in Israeli air strikes against the Gaza Strip in the past two days, Anadolu reports.

“It is unconscionable that over 45 children have reportedly been killed in air strikes in Gaza in two days,” Russell wrote on X. “This should shock the world but is largely met with indifference.”

“Nowhere is safe for children in Gaza. This horror must stop,” she said.

Russell also warned about the dire humanitarian conditions facing more than 1 million children in Gaza.

“More than 1 million children in Gaza are at risk of starvation. They are deprived of food, water and medicine,” she said. “All parties to the conflict must respect international humanitarian law.”

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians to date, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: 118 Palestinian killed in Gaza amid Trump’s Gulf visit