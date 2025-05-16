217 journalists killed in Gaza after Israel targets another in Khan Yunis

Journalist Ahmed Anwar Al-Helu and his brother Mohammed were killed yesterday evening in an Israeli air strike on the northwestern part of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Information centre reports.

The Government Media Office (GMO) condemned Israel’s systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists, calling on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all press organisations around the world to condemn the crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Strip.

Al-Helu was working in the design and editing department of the Quds News Network. His death brings to 217 the number of journalists killed in Israel’s genocidal campaign in the enclave which was launched in October 2023, according to data published by GMO.

Al-Helu’s death comes hours after an anchor for Al-Aqsa Voice Radio, Hassan Samour, was killed along with 11 members of his family in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis.

READ: Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza