Israel bans dawn prayer at Ibrahimi Mosque

May 16, 2025 at 12:38 pm

Israeli flags decorate the Ibrahimi Mosque, known to Jews as the Tomb of the Patriarchs, in Hebron city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 29, 2025, ahead of Israel's Independence Day. [HAZEM BADER / AFP/ Getty Images]

The Israeli occupation authorities banned Muslim Palestinian worshippers from performing the fajr – dawn – prayer at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron this morning, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Local sources said that Israeli occupation forces fired stun grenades at the worshippers and forced them to perform their prayers outside the mosque.

The step falls in line with escalating repressive measures against the Ibrahimi Mosque, which include banning the adhan (call to prayer) and harassing workers in the Muslim holy site.

