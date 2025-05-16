Israeli settlers attack foreign activists in southern Hebron

Israeli settlers reportedly attacked three foreign activists in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank today, according to Safa.

The attack took place in the village of Susiya while the activists were documenting incidents of settlers harassing Palestinian shepherds and farmers. According to eyewitnesses, the settlers beat the activists during the filming of the assault.

Three international Palestine solidarity activists were injured after being attacked by Israeli settlers (shown in photo) in the village of Susiya, located in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. The area has seen a surge in settler violence amid intensified efforts to displace… pic.twitter.com/qDnFUnYqFX — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 16, 2025

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property in Masafer Yatta is reported on a near-daily basis. These incidents often occur in remote hamlets across the area, with the backing of the Israeli occupation army.

Masafer Yatta, a rural area in the southern West Bank, has been the focus of repeated settler attacks and military actions as efforts to force Palestinians out of the area intensify.

READ: Israeli settlers torch 15 Palestinian vehicles in occupied West Bank