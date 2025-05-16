Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israeli settlers attack foreign activists in southern Hebron

May 16, 2025 at 3:22 pm

A group of Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli soldiers raids the Old City area of Hebron, West Bank on September 14, 2024 [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]

A group of Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli soldiers raids the Old City area of Hebron, West Bank on September 14, 2024 [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli settlers reportedly attacked three foreign activists in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank today, according to Safa.

The attack took place in the village of Susiya while the activists were documenting incidents of settlers harassing Palestinian shepherds and farmers. According to eyewitnesses, the settlers beat the activists during the filming of the assault.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property in Masafer Yatta is reported on a near-daily basis. These incidents often occur in remote hamlets across the area, with the backing of the Israeli occupation army.

Masafer Yatta, a rural area in the southern West Bank, has been the focus of repeated settler attacks and military actions as efforts to force Palestinians out of the area intensify.

READ: Israeli settlers torch 15 Palestinian vehicles in occupied West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all

Trending