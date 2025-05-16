Israeli settlers torch 15 Palestinian vehicles in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to at least 15 Palestinian vehicles in villages near the cities of Nablus and Salfit in the occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu today.

According to the sources, a group of illegal settlers also attacked a well belonging to the city of Nablus.

They warned that illegal settlers may be attempting to seize control of the well, which supplies water to surrounding villages, amid repeated assaults on the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that hundreds of illegal settlers gathered near Bruqin village near Nablus and stayed overnight yelling insults and threats at Palestinians.

This came as Israeli bulldozers continue to destroy land in Bruqin to expand an illegal settlement built on Palestinian lands.

Since Wednesday evening, the Israeli occupation army has surrounded Bruqin and conducted search and investigation operations, including attacks on Palestinians and the destruction of their property under the pretext of searching for the perpetrator of a shooting attack that killed an Israeli woman and injured her husband.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich yesterday called for the destruction of Bruqin and Kafr Ad-Dik near Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank, similar to the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on the X platform, Smotrich said, “Just as we destroyed the cities of Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Gaza in the Gaza Strip, we must destroy the dens of terror in Judea and Samaria” referring to the West Bank

At least 967 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli occupation army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, according to official Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.