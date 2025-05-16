New US-backed Gaza aid plan puts Israeli military goals ahead of saving lives

The US and Israel are reportedly moving forward with the creation of a new aid distribution initiative for Gaza, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), in a bid to bypass existing international aid structures. The foundation is reportedly in talks to be led by David Beasley, former executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, according to multiple sources.

The announcement comes as Gaza faces a rapidly worsening humanitarian catastrophe. According to the World Food Programme, Gaza has now entered Category 5 famine, the most severe level of food insecurity, after two months of total aid blockade by Israel, which began following Israel’s unilateral decision to break the ceasefire agreement.

A report released Monday using the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system — a globally recognised standard used by the UN, WFP, and humanitarian agencies — found that 244,000 people in Gaza were experiencing “catastrophe/famine” (IPC level 5) conditions. The report noted a major deterioration in food security since its last assessment in October 2024.

Israel previously proposed a separate plan to distribute aid via six major hubs in southern Gaza, operated by private military contractors and protected by Israeli troops. However, the UN and major aid organisations rejected that plan, citing concerns over militarisation of aid, lack of neutrality, and the violation of established humanitarian norms.

The new GHF initiative seeks to avoid some of those criticisms by establishing “Secure Distribution Sites” operated by civilians, not the Israeli military, and involving respected international figures. Aid would be delivered through armoured convoys and monitored corridors.

Still, many aid agencies remain sceptical, saying it sidesteps established humanitarian systems and puts Israel’s political goals ahead of saving lives. They warn that letting governments handpick new aid channels undermines trust, coordination, and the ability to reach people in need. Under international law, all sides in a conflict must allow food, water, and medicine to reach civilians without obstruction, something Israel has repeatedly failed to do, according to human rights groups and humanitarian organisations.

The UN has warned that food stocks in Gaza may run out within days, and has so far declined to endorse or participate in the new foundation. The Trump administration is lobbying donor countries and international organisations to back the plan.

