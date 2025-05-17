Microsoft confirms AI, cloud services to Israeli Defense Ministry amid Gaza war scrutiny

Microsoft has confirmed it provides cloud and artificial intelligence services to Israel’s Defense Ministry, while denying its tools were used to harm civilians in Gaza, as scrutiny intensifies over the role of US tech firms in the ongoing war, Anadolu reports.

In a statement published Thursday, the company acknowledged public and internal concerns about whether Microsoft Azure and AI products had been used “to target civilians or cause harm” in Gaza.

The statement follows months of pressure from Microsoft employees and rights groups, demanding transparency over its relationship with the Israeli military.

“We take these concerns seriously,” the company said, adding it had launched an internal review and hired an external firm for additional investigation.

“Based on these reviews, including interviewing dozens of employees and assessing documents, we have found no evidence to date that Microsoft’s Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza.”

Confirmed ties with Israeli Defense Ministry

Microsoft confirmed that it maintains a commercial relationship with the Israeli Defense Ministry (IMOD), providing software, professional services, Azure cloud and AI services — including tools such as language translation.

The company said it does not have visibility into how customers use Microsoft products on private servers or devices, and that cloud operations for IMOD are supported “through contracts with cloud providers other than Microsoft.”

Microsoft also disclosed that it provided “limited emergency support” to the Israeli government following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack, claiming the aid aimed to help rescue hostages.

“Some requests” were approved while others were denied, the company said.

“We believe the company followed its principles on a considered and careful basis, to help save the lives of hostages while also honoring the privacy and other rights of civilians in Gaza,” it added.

The company emphasized that its products are governed by its Acceptable Use Policy and AI Code of Conduct, which prohibit using Microsoft services to inflict harm.

No military-specific tools

Responding to allegations of deeper involvement, Microsoft said it does not build or provide surveillance or combat applications to Israel’s military.

“Militaries typically use their own proprietary software or applications from defense-related providers for the types of surveillance and operations that have been the subject of our employees’ questions. Microsoft has not created or provided such software or solutions to the IMOD,” it said.

The statement comes as major US tech companies face growing demands for accountability regarding their support for governments engaged in armed conflicts.

Microsoft concluded by reiterating its commitment to human rights, stating: “Based on everything we currently know, we believe Microsoft has abided by these commitments in Israel and Gaza.”

