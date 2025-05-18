Don’t let the compass drift: Gaza must remain the focus

Since October 7, the world has been witnessing a genocide in Gaza—an atrocity that is neither difficult to describe nor lacking in evidence. More than 100,000 people have been killed or injured. Entire families have been wiped out. Over 70% of Gaza’s population have either been forcibly displaced or are now living under the threat of famine. Meanwhile, Israel’s war machine continues its systematic destruction of hospitals, schools, shelters, and critical infrastructure, as the world responds with shameful silence and political complicity that requires no deep analysis to expose.

At a time when we should be intensifying efforts to break the siege, stop the slaughter, and bring war criminals to justice, some political figures and governments have begun promoting the idea of recognising a Palestinian state—as if this were some kind of diplomatic breakthrough or symbolic victory.

Let’s be clear: talk of state recognition, especially in this context and at this moment, is not only misplaced—it risks distracting from the urgent priorities and muddying the moral clarity of the moment.

Symbolic recognition—but for whose benefit?

Some Western governments are now offering recognition of a Palestinian state as a moral gesture or political concession. But in truth, it is little more than a cosmetic move designed to repair their own image in light of the horrors unfolding in Gaza. Crucially, these gestures are devoid of substance: they make no reference to borders, provide no mechanism for ending the occupation, ensure no right of return for refugees, and offer no protection for Palestinians being bombed, displaced, and starved.

Rewarding the Palestinian Authority—an institution that has delivered no tangible gains for its people in years—is inherently flawed. What exactly is being recognised here? A state with no sovereignty, no borders, and no means to defend its population? Is that a victory—or is it the hollowing out of the Palestinian struggle, traded in for protocol titles and “diplomatic chairs” that feed no one in Rafah and shield no medics in Al-Shifa?

Gaza must remain the compass

Any effort that does not lead directly to halting the massacres, lifting the siege, or prosecuting war crimes at the International Criminal Court is a wasted effort—and worse, a dangerous distraction. We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe, broadcast live to the world, and it demands immediate and unconditional action, not rhetorical detours.

To speak of a “two-state solution” while Gaza burns and starves is like painting the prison walls while leaving the doors locked.

Who speaks for the people?

A fundamental question must be asked: who is negotiating on behalf of Palestinians? Who has the democratic mandate to do so? There have been no elections for over 15 years. There is no national unity, no clear rescue strategy. What legitimacy is there in claiming diplomatic victories on behalf of a divided leadership that’s so out of touch with the reality on the ground?

And to those who view symbolic recognition as political capital for the future, we say: what future are we talking about when the present is in flames? There will be no future built on the ashes of Gaza.

The world responds to power—not pleas

The clearest lesson from Gaza is this: the world does not listen to weakness. It is not swayed by death tolls. It only begins to act when the occupier’s power is shaken or its interests are threatened.

That is why we must maintain Gaza at the centre of the Palestinian cause, unify our message, and mobilise every available legal, human rights, and media tool to amplify the truth. Chasing vague political promises has proven, time and again, to deliver nothing but delay and distraction from the real issues.

Gaza deserves better

Gaza is not asking for the impossible. It asks only that the bloodshed ends. That its borders are opened. That it is rebuilt. That it is freed from political and humanitarian guardianship. Those seeking political prestige or diplomatic relevance can pursue it in another time, in another place.

By now, it should be painfully clear: any action that does not stop the killing, lift the siege, or hold war criminals accountable serves only the occupier—even if done with the best of intentions.

Let the compass remain fixed on Gaza—and Gaza alone.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.