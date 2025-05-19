Middle East Monitor
92% of Gaza homes destroyed by Israeli war: UNRWA

May 19, 2025 at 3:15 pm

Civil Defense teams and residents of the region carry out search and rescue operations in the area where the Israeli attack took place on the Jabalia area in the northern Gaza Strip on May 17, 2025. [Abdalhkem Abu Riash - Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s ongoing war has destroyed 92 per cent of Palestinian homes in the Gaza Strip, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said today.

“Families in Gaza face unimaginable devastation. According to the Protection Cluster, 92% of homes have been damaged or destroyed,” UNRWA said in a statement.

“Countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” it said, renewing its call for lifting the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Since 2 March, Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Yesterday, the Israeli army began a broad ground offensive in the war-torn territory.

The Israeli occupation army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

