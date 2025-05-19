Hamas slams Israel’s ongoing targeting of journalists in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas yesterday condemned Israel’s killing of five journalists and several members of their family in intensive air strikes on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, Hamas said Israel’s ongoing targeting of journalists – who are protected under international law – is “a message of contempt sent by the [Israeli] fascist occupation government to the world.”

Palestinian medical sources said the Israeli air strikes on homes and the tents of displaced persons in various areas of the Gaza Strip at dawn yesterday killed five journalists, including a female.

The sources identified the journalists killed as Abdul Rahman Al-Abadlah, Khaled Abu Seif, Aziz al-Hajjar, Ahmed Al-Zinati, and Nour Qandil.

The movement considered Israel’s killing of the journalists and their families “a crime that embodies the brutality of this fascist entity”.

“It is reprehensible that the world stands helpless in stopping the unprecedented war crimes being committed for months live on television against civilians in Gaza, including the systematic targeting of journalists,” it added.

It called on international press and media organisations to stand in solidarity with journalists in the Gaza Strip, carry their message to the world, and expose Israeli practices.

More than 220 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since 7 October 2023.