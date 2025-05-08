Documentary reveals identity of Israeli soldier who killed Shireen Abu Akleh  

A new documentary titled “Who Killed Shireen?” was presented for the first time in New York, produced by Zeteo Media. The film reveals new details about the identity of the Israeli soldier who killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022 in the West Bank city of Jenin.

According to the film, the soldier responsible for the killing is Israeli soldier Alon Skajio.

Al Jazeera reporter Bisan Abu Kweik, who appears in the documentary, pointed out a striking irony. She explained that the soldier who killed Shireen was later killed in the summer of 2023 by Palestinian militants during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, the same city where Shireen was murdered.

The film also uncovers efforts by both the Israeli and US governments to conceal information about the circumstances of Shireen’s killing and prevent access to the identity of her killer.

The documentary was produced by investigative journalist and former Wall Street Journal correspondent Dion Nissenbaum. It was filmed in Washington, Jerusalem, and Jenin, and includes interviews with key figures monitoring the case, including Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen. The film also features new sources who have not publicly spoken about the circumstances and investigations surrounding Shireen Abu Akleh’s death.

