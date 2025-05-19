Gaza faces catastrophic famine

The Gaza Strip is currently experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises of modern times. The tragedy of hunger has reached unbearable levels, and the cries of those in need go unheard. While the occupying state enjoys abundant food supplies and the world lives in comfort, children in Gaza are dying of hunger. Most of the population is facing severe shortages of food and water amid a total blockade lasting over two months, with a complete loss of security and shelter.

Hunger in Gaza: A crisis long in the making

Even before the war broke out in October 2023, the Gaza Strip was already suffering under the weight of blockade, unemployment, and poverty. According to a United Nations analysis, more than 68 per cent of households in Gaza experienced varying degrees of food insecurity, relying heavily on food assistance. By the end of 2022, the overall poverty rate had reached approximately 61 per cent, while unemployment stood at 45 per cent.

In contrast, the occupying state enjoys sufficient food resources and high food safety, supported by domestic production and diverse imports, with virtually no hunger rates reported. Globally, the average hunger rate was below 9.2 per cent, and in Arab countries, it did not exceed 14 per cent. This places Gaza’s pre-war hunger levels among the highest in the world.

The crisis is largely a result of the blockade imposed by the occupying power since 2007, which banned numerous items classified as “dual use,” including fertilizers, animal feed, and agricultural supplies. Although Israel controls the border crossings, essential food items—such as flour, vegetables, and dairy products were allowed only in limited quantities. As a result, the people of Gaza received only what was minimally available under strict import restrictions.

Targeting Food Sources: A Warning of Imminent Catastrophe

With the outbreak of war in October 2023, Gaza witnessed a devastating collapse of its agricultural, livestock, and fisheries sectors. A UN analysis of satellite imagery revealed that 75 per cent of agricultural land, 11,293 out of 15,053 hectares, was burned or destroyed. Livestock losses exceeded 96 per cent of all animals and poultry. More than three-quarters of Gaza’s olive and fruit orchards were also obliterated.

This massive destruction effectively wiped-out local food production, which had previously met 40 per cent of Gaza’s food demand. That production is now nearly nonexistent. Water and irrigation infrastructure were also severely damaged; wells ceased functioning and energy systems collapsed due to fuel shortages. The agricultural sector is now on the brink of total collapse, with people sifting through the ruins in the darkness in search of any fertilizers or seeds.

Beyond this, the occupying forces deliberately targeted 37 food aid distribution centers, 26 community kitchens providing hot meals, and multiple humanitarian aid trucks carrying food supplies. These attacks came in addition to repeated full closures of the crossings during the war, with the current closure being the longest, now exceeding two months.

In addition to direct destruction, the war forced the shutdown of bakeries and food warehouses. By the end of March 2025, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced that all its supported bakeries had ceased operations due to the lack of gas and flour. Food prices skyrocketed, with flour prices reaching 500 per cent to 700 per cent above pre-war levels. Meanwhile, thousands of food aid trucks remain stuck at the borders, denied entry into Gaza.

An Unprecedented Famine: Claiming Lives

The Gaza Strip is on the verge of a full-scale famine catastrophe. Humanitarian workers report that no areas in Gaza remain food-secure, describing the situation as reaching Phase 4 (Famine Emergency) or even Phase 5 (Famine Catastrophe). A formal declaration of famine is expected imminently, especially after the World Food Programme (WFP) announced the complete depletion of its food stocks in Gaza as of April 25, 2025. Food prices soared to record levels, increasing by 400 per cent to 2,612 per cent, with the price of a single loaf of bread rising 15 times above its pre-siege rate. Livelihoods collapsed entirely. As a result of the worsening hunger and lack of access to baby formula, 57 hunger-related deaths, 53 of them children have been documented by the health sector. Severe malnutrition is widespread among children, pregnant and lactating women, the elderly, and people with disabilities. On 4 May, 2025, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported that over 3,500 children under the age of five are at imminent risk of death due to starvation. Additionally, 1.1 million children are deprived of the minimum daily food needed for survival, and over 70,000 children have been hospitalised with acute malnutrition. If left unaddressed, the human toll from this famine could surpass that of the crises in Somalia, Yemen, and South Sudan.

Starvation Is Not a Weapon or a Tool of War

International norms clearly prohibit the use of starvation as a method of warfare or as a means to achieve military objectives. It is classified as a war crime and a crime against humanity. The Fourth Geneva Convention explicitly forbids states from “using hunger as a weapon” or as a form of punishment. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has affirmed in its indictments that intentionally starving civilians by depriving them of essential means of survival is prosecutable under war crimes. International law further states that “inflicting suffering on civilians through the denial of food” constitutes a grave international offense.

In practice, multiple bodies are working to hold the perpetrators accountable. The ICC has opened an investigation and issued arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister and former minister of defence for their involvement in war crimes, including “denial of food to civilians.” The UN has also established a commission of inquiry and appointed an international fact-finding mission to monitor violations in Gaza, with the crime of “starvation of civilians” prominently featured in their human rights reports. Despite these measures, the occupying power continues to use starvation as a weapon of war, emboldened by the United States’ repeated use of its veto power at the UN Security Council, which effectively shields and encourages continued violations against civilians.

Practical steps to save Gaza from famine

International pressure and advocacy: Coordinated international pressure is urgently needed to issue binding resolutions that ensure the immediate opening of border crossings and the implementation of measures to protect civilians. The UN Human Rights Council must continue to follow up on the crisis and intensify investigations. The UN General Assembly should activate the UN Charter to formally recognize the starvation of civilians as a crime against humanity. The International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) must accelerate their legal proceedings. International organizations, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, must adopt strong positions to hold the occupying power and its leaders accountable in international forums. Additionally, increased pressure from civil society and the global public is essential to compel decision-makers to confront this human tragedy.

Emergency measures within Gaza: Immediate action is required to repair and operate water wells and desalination plants using available solar panels. Bakeries must be restored, and attention should be given to seasonal and household farming, including around displacement tents, to support food self-sufficiency. The remaining fuel should be allocated to operate bakeries and prepare meals. Food distribution must be coordinated more effectively to ensure fairness, curb monopolistic practices, and reduce inflation. Purchasing systems based on digital platforms and foreign currency exchanges should be encouraged to facilitate food access without excessive transaction costs.

External preparations for border reopening: Efforts must be made to stockpile non-perishable food items and develop solutions for preserving perishable goods through canning and drying. Emergency agricultural kits should be prepared including seeds, tools, fertilizers, and livestock feed—to support immediate resumption of food production once the borders reopen. Immediate logistical plans must also be developed to deliver thousands of containers carrying food supplies, power generation systems, and spare parts for water extraction, purification, and delivery infrastructure.

Preliminary plan to end hunger: In alignment with the global Sustainable Development Goal to end hunger, a post-emergency recovery plan must be developed. This plan should focus on seed distribution, land rehabilitation, restoration of agricultural facilities, reconstruction of greenhouses, excavation of irrigation channels, repair of wells, and provision of fertilizers and farming equipment. It should also prioritize the regeneration of lost livestock and the establishment of agricultural incubators to reclaim farmland, rebuild livestock resources, and support both existing and new farmers.

The crisis in Gaza is not a temporary conflict, it is a real test of the global moral conscience. Every day without a solution means more suffering and the loss of innocent lives. As UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated: “Humanity in Gaza is going through its darkest hour.” Time is not on the side of the victims. The world must act now before it is too late.

