Hamas: Israel’s planned wall at Jordan border won’t protect it

Hamas said that Israel’s decision to construct a wall along its eastern border with Jordan will not protect it from the repercussions of its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.

In a statement issued yesterday, the movement warned that Israel’s settlement plans will only strengthen the Palestinian people’s commitment to resistance as the only effective path towards the liberation of Palestine.

The statement also noted that Israel’s previous wall projects had failed to stop the Palestinian resistance and the people’s enduring anger, which will not cease until the occupation ends and Palestinians reclaim their historical rights.

The group further called for a united, strong, and decisive Arab and Islamic stance to counter Israel’s escalating crimes and expansionist plans in the region.

On Sunday, Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to build a so-called “security wall” along the eastern border with Jordan and to enhance settlement activities in the occupied Jordan Valley.