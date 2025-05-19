Iran: Trump talks about peace and issues threats simultaneously

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump talks about peace while simultaneously making threats, Reuters reported.

“Which should we believe?” Pezeshkian said at a naval event in Tehran. “On the one hand, he speaks of peace and on the other, he threatens with the most advanced tools of mass killing.”

“No one believes Trump’s words against the Iranian people. On the one hand, he talks about peace and tranquility, and on the other, he threatens to use the latest methods of murder. With contradictory statements, he simultaneously sends a message of peace, murder, and insecurity,” he added, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

He stressed that Tehran will continue nuclear talks with the United States, but is not afraid of threats, stressing that his country “does not seek war”.

“Iran will not back down from its legitimate rights, and we refuse to succumb to intimidation,” he said.