Trump to announce US recognition of ‘Arabian Gulf’ instead of ‘Persian Gulf’, officials reveal

US president Donald Trump reportedly plans to announce that Washington will now use the term ‘Arabian Gulf’ instead of ‘Persian Gulf’ for the name of the key waterway, in a move that would potentially anger Iran amid ongoing nuclear negotiations.

According to unnamed US officials cited by the Associated Press, president Trump plans to announce the US government’s official labelling of the waterway straddling Iran and the Arabian Peninsula as the ‘Arabian Gulf’ or the ‘Gulf of Arabia’, rather than the ‘Persian Gulf’ as it is popularly often referred to.

The announcement will reportedly take place during Trump’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia next week, set to be part of his first foreign trip in his second term in office, in which he will also head to other Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.

Following the reports of the president’s new official recognition of the Arabian Gulf label, Iran has reportedly been outraged at the planned decision, with its foreign minister Abbas Araghchi quoted as saying he hopes it is disinformation.

The minister stated that the Persian Gulf does “not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity”, and that, “like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history”.

He stressed that “Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea or Red Sea. In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their background or place of residence.”

Araghchi warned that “any shortsighted step in this connection will have no validity or legal or geographical effect, it will only bring the wrath of all Iranians from all walks of life and political persuasion in Iran, the US and across the world.”

