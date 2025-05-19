Israel kills 30 Palestinians in Gaza, detains a 10-year-old

The Israeli occupation army killed 30 more Palestinians in the early hours of this morning in deadly strikes across the war-devastated Gaza Strip, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu that 15 people lost their lives in strikes targeting homes and tents for displaced civilians in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

One of the victims was shot dead after he was targeted with a bullet and his body was brought to the Nasser Medical Complex in the city, the source added.

Security sources and witnesses identified the victim as Ahmed Sarhan, a commander of the Popular Resistance Committees, a Gaza-based group.

According to the sources, an Israeli special force disguised in women’s clothes sneaked into western Khan Yunis and killed Sarhan, leaving behind a box resembling items for displaced people.

Sarhan’s wife and children, including a ten-year-old, were detained by Israeli occupation forces, they added.

During the attack on Khan Yunis, the Israeli army cut off the city’s communications service, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Sarhan’s group confirmed that he was killed.

Seven more civilians were killed in Israeli attacks in northern Gaza, including five in a strike targeting a group of civilians in a marketplace in the Jabalia refugee camp, and two in Gaza City, medics said.

In central Gaza, several Israeli strikes on tents and homes killed eight Palestinians, including three children, one woman, and injured several others, according to medics.

Israeli artillery shelled Qarara town, northeast of Khan Yunis, and targeted Nasser Medical Complex and a security post, witnesses said. Details of those injured were not yet available.

The Israeli army also shelled the northern city of Beit Lahia and the northeastern part of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Yesterday, the Israeli occupation army began a broad ground offensive in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.