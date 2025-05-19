Israel targets medical warehouse in Gaza 

The Israeli occupation army targeted a warehouse storing medical fluids and supplies at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, this morning.

The Gaza Health Ministry posted images on social media showing the aftermath of the Israeli army’s attack on the medical supplies warehouse within the complex.

The photographs reveal extensive destruction of medical fluids, supplies, and vital equipment following the Israeli forces’ attack.

The attack comes one day after the Israeli occupation army announced the launch of a ground offensive in several areas across Gaza as part of its “Operation Gideon’s Chariots”, marking a dangerous escalation in the ongoing genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

Last week, the Israeli occupation army attacked the Nasser Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza, killing and injuring several Palestinians receiving treatment inside, according to a statement by the Gaza local authorities.

Throughout its genocide in Gaza, the Israeli army has systematically targeted Gaza’s hospitals and health care system, rendering most of them nonfunctional and endangering the lives of patients and wounded, as documented by Palestinian and UN reports.

The Israeli occupation army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.