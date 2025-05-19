Trump administration ‘100% committed’ to ensuring Iran cannot enrich uranium: White House

The Trump administration is “100% committed” to ensuring that any nuclear agreement struck with Iran ensures Tehran cannot enrich uranium at any level, the White House said Monday, Anadolu reports.

“We are 100% committed to that red line,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “The president’s Special Envoy (Steve) Witkoff, Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio, have made that incredibly clear, not just to the American public, but also in those discussions that Special Envoy Witkoff has had directly with the Iranians.”

During an interview with ABC News, Witkoff said Sunday that uranium enrichment is “a very clear red line” in any potential agreement.

“We cannot allow even 1% of an enrichment capability,” he said. “We’ve delivered a proposal to the Iranians that we think addresses some of this without disrespecting them.”

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ahead of the fifth round of talks that Tehran’s enrichment program will continue with or without a deal with the US, describing the matter as “non-negotiable.”

Disagreements over the matter remain a key sticking point as talks continue.

It is unclear exactly when the fifth round of negotiations will take place, but Iran said Sunday that they would happen soon.

Trump on Friday said the US delegation has presented Iran with a proposal for a nuclear agreement, and called on Tehran to accept it. But Araghchi said the same day that Tehran has not received any written proposal from the US, either directly or indirectly.

