Yemen’s Houthis threaten to strike Israel airport, other targets

May 19, 2025 at 11:15 am

A view of damage after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Sanaa airport in Iranian-backed Houthi-run Yemeni capital on May 07, 2025. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Yemen’s Houthis have declared their intention to continue targeting Tel Aviv, particularly its airport, in retaliation for the ongoing Israeli assaults on Palestine and Yemen.

Nasruddin Amer, a spokesperson for the group, tweeted: “In the coming hours, the Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out military operations against Ben Gurion airport in Lod and other Zionist airports. This is in response to the recent Zionist escalation against the Gaza Strip and the aggression on Yemen.”

In another tweet, he added: “The remaining airlines at the airport must leave immediately, and everyone present there — especially foreigners — should evacuate for their own safety.”

