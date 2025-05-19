Yemen’s Houthis threaten to strike Israel airport, other targets

Yemen’s Houthis have declared their intention to continue targeting Tel Aviv, particularly its airport, in retaliation for the ongoing Israeli assaults on Palestine and Yemen.

Nasruddin Amer, a spokesperson for the group, tweeted: “In the coming hours, the Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out military operations against Ben Gurion airport in Lod and other Zionist airports. This is in response to the recent Zionist escalation against the Gaza Strip and the aggression on Yemen.”

In another tweet, he added: “The remaining airlines at the airport must leave immediately, and everyone present there — especially foreigners — should evacuate for their own safety.”