Hamas says Israel special force’s operation in Gaza ‘evidence’ of yet another failure

Hamas has described the Israeli Special Forces’ covert operation in Khan Yunis and their attempt to abduct a leader in the Al-Nasser Salah Al-Din Brigades, Ahmed Kamel Sarhan, as evidence of yet another failure by Israel.

Hamas said in a statement the Israeli special force entered into the area disguised as displaced women to abduct Sarhan and used his wife and child as human shields to withdraw from the area after their operation failed, which is a “blatant violation of humanitarian laws and norms”. Sarhan was killed in the offensive.

Hamas held Israel fully responsible for the safety of Sarhan’s wife and child who were kidnapped during the operation and called on the international community to condemn Israel’s crimes including the enforced disappearance of Palestinians and to stop them.

