Iran says keen to offer guarantees on nuclear program, but won’t stop enrichment

Tehran is keen to increase inspections of its nuclear facilities as well as to provide more assurances regarding its nuclear programme, but will not accept US demands that it halt uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said yesterday.

In a press conference, Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had repeatedly and clearly spoken about the uranium enrichment issue, and made clear that halting it is not a simple matter for Tehran.

“Uranium enrichment is not something we can simply suspend or stop. It is a technology and a necessity to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Iran’s nuclear industry. It is Iran’s legal right and we cannot give it up,” he added.

Previously, US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said a key condition of any potential agreement with Iran is that Tehran stop uranium enrichment.

Baghaei noted that Iran has not received any written agreement from the US, contrary to what President Donald Trump claims.

He explained that American officials’ announcements to the media are in complete contradiction to what is being presented at the negotiating table.

Baghaei added that the date for the next round of negotiations has not yet been set due to “conflicting” statements constantly issued by the US, adding that Israel may attempt to carry out provocations to disrupt the negotiating process between Tehran and Washington.

On 11 May a fourth round of negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded in the Sultanate of Oman. While Tehran described the round as “difficult but useful”, Washington considered it “encouraging”.

The developments come amid a prolonged stalemate in nuclear negotiations between Iran and Western powers since Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from a previous deal in 2018.