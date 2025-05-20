Lebanon: 3 civilians injured in Israeli drone strike despite ceasefire

Three civilians were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon today, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A statement by the ministry’s Emergency Operations Centre said the injuries occurred when an Israeli drone hit a motorcycle on Mansouri-Majdal Zoun road in the Tyre district.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported over 1,440 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 125 victims and injuries to more than 371.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.