Qatar condemns Israel’s bombing of prosthetics hospital in Gaza

Qatar yesterday condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation army’s bombing of the Sheikh Hamad Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Limbs Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

“The [Israeli] occupation’s ongoing brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, including its repeated targeting of civilians, hospitals, shelters for the displaced, and vital facilities, is part of the war of genocide against the brotherly Palestinian people,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It called on the international community to “shoulder its moral and legal responsibilities to immediately end this brutal war and address the catastrophic humanitarian conditions it has caused.”

The statement also reiterated Qatar’s firm support for the Palestinian cause, based on international resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qatar inaugurated the Hamad Hospital for Prosthetic Limbs in 2019 and equipped it with advanced technology in Gaza City. The hospital is the only facility in the Gaza Strip that offers rehabilitation services for hearing, balance, and prosthetics.

The Israeli occupation army has intensified its bombing campaign in Gaza over the past week, killing more than 100 Palestinians a day, the majority women and children.

To date, more than 53,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its genocidal campaign in the enclave in October 2023. Experts warn the real number of those killed is significantly higher as many Palestinians are missing, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes.

According to the UN, Gaza has the highest number of child amputees per capita and has been rendered incapable of taking care of them.

READ: Gaza faces catastrophic famine