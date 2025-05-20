Middle East Monitor
Morocco hosts Israeli military unit responsible for killing 15 medics in Gaza

May 20, 2025 at 1:53 pm

Israeli and Moroccan flags are pictured during an official ceremony in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv, on 13 September, 2022 [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

As part of the US-led African Lion 2025 military exercises, Morocco is hosting the Israel’s Golani Brigade, the same unit held responsible for the paramedics’ massacre in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, in which 15 paramedics, UN workers, and rescue personnel were killed.

The appearance of Israeli Golani Brigade soldiers in Morocco has provoked anger among activists on social media.

Images circulated online show the soldiers posing for a group photo at the exercise site, holding both the Israeli flag and that of the Golani Brigade. The joint drills include participation from over 20 countries, including Arab states.

In a statement, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement condemned Morocco’s hosting of the Golani Brigade, describing them as “Nazi” and considering the move “indicative of a continued decline in moral and humanitarian standards in the ongoing normalisation process with the Zionist entity.”

Early last month, the UN reported that 15 medics and aid workers, including Red Crescent staff, were found dead in a mass grave in Rafah, southern Gaza, some handcuffed and shot, still wearing their uniforms and gloves. Their vehicles and ambulances were discovered crushed and buried in an attempt to cover up the occupation army’s crimes.

