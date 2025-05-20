Netanyahu slams UK, Canada, France for calling to halt Israel’s attack on Gaza 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday criticised the leaders of Britain, Canada, and France after they urged the occupation state to halt its military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid or face “concrete actions”. Netanyahu accused the states of rewarding terrorism.

In a post published on X, Netanyahu claimed: “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on 7 October.”

He claimed that such stances by nations traditionally regarded as allies of the Israeli government open the door to more such atrocities.

By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottowa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 19, 2025

Netanyahu also said that “Israel accepts President Trump’s vision and urges all European leaders to adopt it,” without clarifying which specific aspect of the US president’s proposals he was referring to — whether it was the idea of governing Gaza, forcibly removing Palestinians from the territory and moving them to other countries, or another element of Trump’s Middle East approach.

He claimed that: “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarised.”

He added that no country can be expected to accept less than this, and Israel certainly will not.

On Monday evening, Britain, France, and Canada collectively called on Israel to “immediately” cease its military operations in Gaza, cautioning that they might pursue “concrete actions” in response to Israel’s aggression.