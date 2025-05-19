UK, France and Canada threaten ‘concrete actions’ if Israel does not end Gaza offensive, lift aid blockade

The UK, France and Canada issued on Monday a stern warning to Israel, calling for an immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid or face “further concrete actions,” Anadolu reports.

In an unusually strong statement, the three countries condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 53,000 people since October 2023, describing them as “wholly disproportionate” and raising concerns over potential breaches of international humanitarian law.

“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate,” the joint statement read.

The governments urged Israel to end its attacks on Gaza and cooperate with the UN to ensure the effective delivery of aid.

They also called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages taken during the Oct. 7 2023 attacks.

“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles. We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 Oct. 2023.”

The three nations accused Israel of denying vital humanitarian assistance, warning that such actions “risk breaching International Humanitarian Law.”

“The Israeli Government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law. We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”

‘We will not stand by while Netanyahu pursues these egregious action’

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” the statement said.

Besides the Gaza crisis, the statement also took aim at settlement expansion in the West Bank, warning it undermines regional stability and the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.”

The leaders expressed support for ongoing ceasefire negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt and reiterated their commitment to the two-state solution.

“We will continue to work with the Palestinian Authority, regional partners, Israel and the United States to finalise consensus on arrangements for Gaza’s future, building on the Arab plan. We affirm the important role of the High-level Two-State Solution Conference at the UN in June in building international consensus around this aim. And we are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end,” the statement said.

