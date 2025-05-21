Father of Israeli captive slams Netanyahu gov’t as “criminal”, calls for sanctions

The father of an Israeli soldier held in Gaza has slammed the government of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu as “criminal” and called for sanctions to be imposed on Israel until it concludes a prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian factions, Anadolu agency reported.

Speaking to the Israeli public radio on Tuesday evening, Yehuda Cohen, the father of the captive soldier Nimrod Cohen who was captured and three of his colleagues from inside a tank near the Nirim settlement adjacent to Gaza on 7 October, 2023, referred to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to abandon Israel, and that Britain, France, and Canada threatened to impose sanctions on Israel and said that any pressure on the Netanyahu government would push toward a deal.

“I personally encourage every possible party to impose sanctions on Israel,” he added.

Cohen described Israel as a “sick state”, that “must reach a position of extreme vulnerability and sufficient isolation before the world to force its criminal government to end the war and return the captives”.

