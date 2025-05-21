Gaza Crisis: 326 deaths from hunger, 300 miscarriages in 80-day blockade

Gaza has witnessed 326 deaths caused by hunger and medicine shortages, along with over 300 miscarriages, during an 80-day full blockade imposed by the Israeli occupation, according to medical sources in the Gaza Strip.

The sources explained that within this 80-day period of complete closure, 58 deaths were directly caused by malnutrition, while a further 242 people—mostly elderly—died due to the lack of food and essential medicine. In addition, 26 kidney patients lost their lives because of the absence of necessary dietary care and nutritional support.

The same medical sources confirmed that over 300 miscarriages occurred due to a shortage of nutrients vital for sustaining pregnancy.

They added that several blood donation campaigns have failed, as many residents are physically too weak to donate. Meanwhile, hospitals across Gaza are facing a severe shortage of blood units at a time when thousands of injured people urgently require life-saving surgeries.

The sources further stated that Gaza now needs the daily entry of 500 trucks of humanitarian aid and 50 trucks of fuel to support medical and vital facilities.

Since 2 March, Israeli occupation forces have closed Gaza’s border crossings, blocking the entry of food, medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and goods.

