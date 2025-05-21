Israel ‘isolated’ as international standing hits lowest point, warns Israeli paper

Israel has reached its lowest level of international standing ever, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper quoted a senior Israeli Foreign Ministry official as warning that the country is facing ‘a real tsunami that will only worsen’, describing the situation as ‘the worst we have ever been in’.”

The caution came in a detailed report published by the paper that outlined a series of international measures recently taken against Israel over its ongoing war on Gaza. Among the most significant is the United Kingdom’s decision to suspend negotiations on a future free trade agreement with Israel, a move the paper said “could have serious economic consequences.”

According to the paper, 592 days into the war on Gaza, Israel is now experiencing an unprecedented deterioration in its international status.

On Monday evening, three of Israel’s closest allies — the UK, France, and Canada — threatened to impose sanctions should the war continue.

Less than 24 hours later, the UK government announced the cancellation of the free trade negotiations, summoned Israel’s ambassador in London, Tzipi Hotovely, for a formal reprimand, and imposed sanctions on several Israeli settlers.

The paper also highlighted the shift in the United States’ stance, noting growing frustration within the White House over Israel’s insistence on prolonging the war. “White House officials expressed frustration with the Israeli government, saying it is ‘the only one not working toward a comprehensive deal” Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered senior members of Israel’s negotiating team in Doha to return, leaving only technical staff in place, reaffirming his position on continuing the war on Gaza.

