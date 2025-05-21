Pope Leo renews appeal for end to war, entrance of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday renewed his appeal for an immediate end to the war in Gaza and entrance of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave, Anadolu reports.

“I renew my appeal to allow the entry of dignified humanitarian aid and to put an end to the hostilities, whose heartbreaking price is paid by the children, elderly, and the sick,” pontiff said during his first general audience at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square, according to Vatican News Agency.

In the past few days, the Israeli army intensified its attacks in Gaza, killing more than 500 Palestinians and injuring hundreds of others.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

