Syrian FM: Israel’s violation of 1974 agreement sowing regional chaos 

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani warned Tuesday that Israel’s violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement is sow regional chaos and instability.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Damascus, al-Sheibani added that the Israeli attacks on Syria threaten not only Syria but the entire region and represent a flagrant violation of international law.

Al-Sheibani explained that Damascus is talking with the United States, Europe, and all countries to compel Israel to abide by the 1974 Agreement.

“From day one, we said we want a stable Syria, as the Syrian people are tired of wars,” he added, and praised Jordan’s position in rejecting Israeli interventions in Syria, which threaten the entire region.

He said that his country shares borders with Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon and wants to preserve its security and confront any threats to it, emphasising that Syria’s security is linked to the security of neighbouring countries.

He explained that common security threats face Syria and Jordan, and that the relationship between Damascus and Amman are promising, and stressed that signing the bilateral agreement to establish a higher coordination council to enhance joint action serves the interests of both countries.

In a related context, the minister said the new Syrian government has adopted an open approach with everyone since day one; adding that diplomatic efforts have culminated in lifting European sanctions days after lifting U.S. sanctions which will have a positive impact on Syria and the region.

