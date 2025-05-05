Protesters gather outside Israeli Embassy in London to demand end to air strikes on Syria

Demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London on Monday to protest Israel’s attacks on Syria and the occupation of the Golan Heights, Anadolu Agency reports.

Organized by the Syrian Solidarity Campaign, the protest drew a large crowd calling for an end to what they described as violations of Syrian sovereignty and international law.

The Syrian Solidarity Campaign stated that since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has launched nearly 1,000 air strikes on Syrian territory.

“Israel has brazenly disregarded Syria’s sovereignty and international law. These attacks have caused devastating civilian casualties, with dozens killed and injured,” the group said.

The campaign also condemned the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights, captured in 1967 and unilaterally annexed in 1981—a move not recognized internationally.

They said the occupation has led to the forced displacement of hundreds of Syrian families and denied Syrian farmers access to their lands.

READ: Turkiye jams Israel jets, sends warning signals in attempt to repel Syria strikes

Demonstrators outlined four main demands – immediate cessation of Israeli air strikes on Syria, an end to Israel’s occupation of Syrian lands, including the Golan Heights, respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and accountability for Israel’s violations of international law.

‘Blatant breach of international law’

Jim Curran, a longtime Irish republican and activist, told Anadolu he was deeply troubled by the situation. “I am very concerned about the Israeli occupation in Syria, and especially in the Golan Heights,” he said.

“This should come to an end. It’s a blatant breach of international law.”

Jully, a young Syrian woman attending the protest, expressed anguish over the continuing attacks.

“This must end. Israel continues to kill our people,” she said. “We want peace, but peace cannot come with occupation and bombs.”

In addition to support for Syria, the protest included strong messages of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On Friday, the Israeli army carried out an air strike near the presidential palace in the Syrian capital.

Israeli officials claimed the strike was a message against the presence of armed groups near southern Damascus and any potential threat to the Druze community.

The timing of the strike is seen as particularly provocative, coming hours after prominent Druze community leaders released a video reaffirming their commitment to Syria’s unity and rejecting any form of division or separatism.

Observers said the strike seeks to exploit sectarian divisions, especially within the Druze community, to justify intervention and push for fragmentation.

Damascus has repeatedly affirmed that all religious and ethnic groups in Syria are equal in rights and representation.

READ: Israel launches air strikes near Syria presidential palace