UK calls Israel’s Gaza attacks ‘intolerable,’ ‘beyond self-defense’

The UK government intensified its criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on Wednesday, with Environment Secretary Steve Reed saying the response has “gone beyond just self-defense” and become “an attack that we can no longer tolerate,” Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Sky News, Reed confirmed that the UK has already imposed sanctions on several Israeli citizens and businesses, signaling a hardening stance as fighting in Gaza continues.

The government is actively considering further measures, he announced.

“We are looking at what steps we can take as a UK government in concert with our allies to encourage Israel to stop the hostilities, get around the negotiating table, and bring this situation, this crisis, to a close,” he said.

When asked whether the UK was contemplating sanctions on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reed declined to speculate.

“This government is going to do what we need to do to encourage the Netanyahu government and Israel to stop these renewed hostilities,” he said.

On Tuesday, the UK issued its strongest condemnation yet of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, describing the humanitarian situation as “abominable” and announcing a formal pause in free trade negotiations with Israel.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Israel’s ongoing military campaign as “dangerous, repellent, and monstrous.”

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

