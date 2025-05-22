Armed group in Syria’s Suwayda takes governor hostage for prisoner’s release

An armed group briefly held the governor of Syria’s Suwayda province hostage at the Town Hall yesterday, demanding and securing the release of an imprisoned associate, Syria’s Information Ministry said in a statement.

Reuters reported that the assailants stormed the government building at gunpoint, sealed its gates, and detained Governor Mustafa Al-Bakour, along with employees and security guards, the ministry stated.

Later on, the prisoner, who was previously convicted of stealing several vehicles, was released for the safety of the hostages.

Suwayda is a predominantly Druze area in southwestern Syria. The Druze are an Arabic-speaking religious minority with communities in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.