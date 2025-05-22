Middle East Monitor
Armed group in Syria’s Suwayda takes governor hostage for prisoner’s release

May 22, 2025 at 10:18 am

Druze residents of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights wave Syrian flags as they take part in a rally on February 14, 2025 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]

An armed group briefly held the governor of Syria’s Suwayda province hostage at the Town Hall yesterday, demanding and securing the release of an imprisoned associate, Syria’s Information Ministry said in a statement.

Reuters reported that the assailants stormed the government building at gunpoint, sealed its gates, and detained Governor Mustafa Al-Bakour, along with employees and security guards, the ministry stated.

Later on, the prisoner, who was previously convicted of stealing several vehicles, was released for the safety of the hostages.

Suwayda is a predominantly Druze area in southwestern Syria. The Druze are an Arabic-speaking religious minority with communities in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

