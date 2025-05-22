Corbyn to introduce bill for independent inquiry into UK complicity in Gaza genocide

Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn is set to introduce a parliamentary Bill on 4 June calling for an independent public inquiry into the UK’s involvement in Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Tabled under the Ten Minute Rule—a parliamentary mechanism that allows MPs to propose new legislation in a short speech lasting up to ten minutes — the bill seeks to examine UK political, military and economic support for Israel since October 2023.

Corbyn confirmed the move in a statement on social media, writing: “It’s official. I will be introducing a Bill for an independent public inquiry into the UK’s involvement in Israel’s assault on Gaza. The government must decide: will it support this inquiry, or will it block our efforts to establish the truth?”

It’s official. I will be introducing a Bill for an independent public inquiry into the UK’s involvement in Israel’s assault on Gaza. The government must decide: will it support this inquiry, or will it block our efforts to establish the truth? pic.twitter.com/Hnjx79sYge — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 21, 2025

If passed, the proposed legislation would establish an independent inquiry with powers to compel ministers and officials to answer questions about arms sales, intelligence sharing, and other forms of cooperation with Israel. It also seeks to determine whether such support contributed to violations of international law, including genocide.

The announcement follows a joint statement issued by the UK, France and Canada condemning Israel’s military offensive and warning that the denial of aid and threats of forced displacement may breach international humanitarian law. Despite this more forceful tone, the UK faces growing scrutiny for its material support of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

Instigative journalist Matt Kennard reported that hours after issuing the joint statement, Labour sent a UK spy plane over Gaza to collect intel for Israel. “If you collect intel for a genocidal power over territory, they are attacking you are a participant,” said Kennard. “UK ministers need to be arrested.”

At 7pm last night, Labour sent a UK spy plane over Gaza to collect intel for Israel Just hours after Labour announced suspension of trade talks If you collect intel for a genocidal power over territory they are attacking you are a participant UK ministers need to be arrested pic.twitter.com/84CnKogxaK — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) May 21, 2025

Investigations by Declassified revealed that the Royal Air Force has flown over 500 surveillance missions over or near Gaza over the past 19 months. These flights, claimed to support captive rescue efforts, have often coincided with major Israeli attacks that killed hundreds of civilians. Human rights groups warn that intelligence provided to Israel may have facilitated unlawful strikes.

Meanwhile, the UK continues to authorise weapons exports to Israel. Reports earlier this month revealed that the UK Labour government approved more weapons to Israel in three months than Tories did in four years. London has also defended arms sales to Israel amid the genocide as high court case opened over its sale of arms.

Legal experts and campaigners have argued that Britain’s support may constitute complicity in war crimes, especially given the government’s own admission in court that Israel is “not committed to upholding international humanitarian law.”

READ: UK suspends trade talks with Israel over Gaza offensive