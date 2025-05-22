Denmark calls for maximum pressure on Israel to lift aid restrictions in Gaza

Denmark yesterday called on the international community to collectively exert pressure on Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, reported the state news media outlet DR.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, addressing parliament, said: “Blocking humanitarian aid is and will remain wrong. Therefore, we must apply greater pressure on Israel. We have been discussing this within the EU over the past few days.”

She added: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable. Far too many children are affected; food cannot get in, and medical aid is lacking.”

However, Denmark has rejected calls to evacuate patients from Gaza amid Israel’s siege and military offensive.

“There are plenty of countries close to the Gaza Strip with plenty of capacity. We would like to help the children, but we will not bring them and their families to Denmark,” said Jan E. Jorgensen, a member of parliament and coalition partner from the conservative Venstre party, during a parliamentary session.

His remarks came after 366 Danish doctors signed a petition and co-authored an opinion piece urging the government to respond to a World Health Organisation (WHO) appeal for EU countries to evacuate and receive patients from Gaza who are too sick or injured to be treated locally.

Several European countries, including Italy, France, Norway, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland and Romania, have already begun evacuating patients in response to the WHO’s call.

Gaza’s health system has collapsed under months of siege and bombardment, with hospitals overwhelmed and lacking critical supplies.

The WHO has repeatedly warned of catastrophic consequences for patients requiring urgent surgery, cancer care, and dialysis. Even essential health services — from maternal and newborn care to treatment for chronic conditions — have been severely compromised.

