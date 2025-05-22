Egypt condemns Israel firing at diplomats in West Bank

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has demanded “clarifications” from Israel after Israeli occupation forces shot at diplomatic missions – including Egyptians – touring the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank yesterday.

In a statement the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” the Israeli army forces’ behaviour, explaining that the Egyptian ambassador to Ramallah was among the diplomatic delegation and heads of missions, and that the visit was organised by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Israeli occupation army.

Egypt stressed its absolute rejection of the incident, saying it “violates” all diplomatic norms and demanded Israel provide clarification.

Yesterday, Israeli occupation forces fired several warning shots at a foreign diplomatic delegation during its visit to the city of Jenin in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that the delegation had “deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorised to be” and that soldiers fired “warning shots to distance them away”. Footage on Israeli television showed individuals running to vehicles with diplomatic license plates as shots were heard in the distance.

