French lawmaker calls on gov’t to expel Israel envoy over gunfire towards diplomats in West Bank

A French opposition lawmaker yesterday called on his government to expel Israel’s ambassador and close the Israeli embassy in Paris after Israeli occupation forces opened fire near foreign diplomats at the entrance to a West Bank refugee camp earlier in the day.

Thomas Porte, a member of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, wrote on X, “Israeli war criminals shoot diplomats, including a Frenchman… and France summons the Israeli ambassador,” criticising the decision to limit the response to a diplomatic summons.

“The Israeli ambassador to France must be expelled and the Israeli embassy in Paris must be closed,” Porte added.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli occupation forces opened fire to intimidate a foreign diplomatic delegation upon its arrival at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian official told Anadolu.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the delegation included diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the UK, along with representatives from several other countries.

