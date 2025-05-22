Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war

Austrian singer JJ, who won this year’s Eurovision song contest, called for Israel to be excluded from the 2026 edition in Vienna due to its war on Gaza, Reuters reports.

Eurovision faced controversy again this year linked to the war. An Israeli military campaign has killed over 53,600 Palestinians in Gaza, the enclave’s health authorities say, since 7 October 2023.

Pro-Palestinian groups had urged the European Broadcasting Union to exclude Israel from the 2025 contest, yet Israel’s Yuval Raphael finishing second overall after JJ.

“It is very disappointing to see Israel still participating in the contest. I would like the next Eurovision to be held in Vienna and without Israel,” the 24-year-old JJ was quoted by Spanish newspaper El Pais as saying today.

The Israeli embassy in Madrid did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With his song “Wasted Love”, the operatic singer – whose real name is Johannes Pietsch – won the Eurovision jury vote at the contest held in Basel, Switzerland.

Though El Pais did not mention the war in the interview, JJ’s remarks chimed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s call on Monday for the exclusion of Israel from cultural events such as Eurovision over the conflict in Gaza.

JJ also said the vote-counting system should be revised to improve transparency.

He was the third Austrian winner of the contest, which has become the world’s biggest music competition, watched by more than 160 million people around the globe.