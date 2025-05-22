Hamas firmly opposes relocating its leaders from Gaza

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has strongly rejected the idea of removing resistance leaders from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, movement spokesperson Jihad Taha pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent remarks reflect a continued policy of evasion and came only as a result of growing international pressure.

Taha stressed that “Netanyahu’s conditions and dictates are completely unacceptable, and we will not abandon the resistance’s weapons.”

“We do not receive news about our leaders from Netanyahu,” he said, “and the resistance has issued no statement regarding Commander Mohammed Al-Sinwar.”

Taha also expressed appreciation for the European positions condemning “the Zionist aggression” against the Palestinian people.

Western criticism of the Israeli occupation has continued to mount, particularly over its ongoing military assault on Gaza and the tightening blockade that threatens to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the territory. Gaza has endured these conditions for nearly 20 months, with Israel accused of using starvation as a weapon of war.

Israeli occupation forces, backed by unconditional US support, continue their military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in over 175,000 Palestinians killed or injured — the majority being women and children — while more than 11,000 others are missing.

Netanyahu has said the military attack will continue until all Israeli captives held in Gaza are released and Hamas steps down from power and its leaders leave the enclave. Other members of his cabinet added that Israel will be annexing large areas of the besieged Gaza Strip, leaving Palestinians to live in small militarised zones.

