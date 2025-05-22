In a first, Palestinian envoy presents letter of mission to European Council, European Commission chiefs

Amal Jadou Shakaa, the Palestinian envoy to the EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg, on Tuesday presented her letter of mission to European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, marking the first time a Palestinian representative has taken office through this procedure.

This step was made possible by a political decision and initiative led by Costa, according to an EU official.

As stated in the EU Council’s press release, until now, Palestinian representatives had submitted their letter solely to the Head of Protocol of the EU External Action Service.

As a result, a Palestinian representative began duties with a protocol process similar to that of presenting a letter of credence, a first in EU history.

Jadou Shakaa submitted her letter under the title of “delegate general to the EU.”

A formal ceremony was held not only for Jadou Shakaa but also for ambassadors from Australia, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Lesotho, Panama, Papua New Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe.

The event marked another precedent as it was the first time that diplomats presented their letters simultaneously to both the presidents of the European Council and European Commission.

On 26 November, 2024, Jadou Shakaa also presented her letter of mission to Belgian King Philippe, becoming the first Palestinian representative to do so in Belgium.

