Israeli attacks kill 98 Gazans in last 24 hours: Heath Ministry

May 22, 2025 at 12:34 pm

Bodies of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, are received by their relatives after the funeral procedures at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 22, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Bodies of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, are received by their relatives after the funeral procedures at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 22, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli attacks killed at least 98 Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, a Health Ministry official said today.

“Many women and children were among the victims,” the ministry’s Director-General, Munir Al-Bursh, told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported deadly Israeli strikes on several homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians across the war-torn enclave in the last hours.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its military assault on the enclave.

