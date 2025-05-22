Middle East Monitor
Israel claims to have intercepted missile from Yemen

May 22, 2025 at 10:40 am

Israeli army intercepting missiles fired from Yemen is observed in Hebron, West Bank on March 27, 2025 [Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation army claimed to have intercepted a missile from Yemen today, as tension continues to escalate over Tel Aviv’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the missile triggered air-raid sirens in some areas in central Israel.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from Yemen’s Houthi group of the Israeli claim.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in response to the occupation state’s deadly war on Gaza that has left nearly 53,700 Palestinians dead.

On 6 May, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis brokered by Oman – a move Israeli officials reportedly described as “surprising”.

Israel, for its part, has since carried out several air strikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including Sanaa airport.

