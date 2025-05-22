Multiple fires breakout in Syria’s Hama province since January

Five fires have broken out in Syria’s western province of Hama since the beginning of the year, a local official has said.

Abdul Aziz Al-Qassem, director general of the General Authority for Forest Management and Development in Hama Governorate, said five fires broke out this year in the Ghab forest, covering a total area of approximately 578 dunams (143 acres).

Al-Qassem explained that 60 dunams (15 acres) were privately owned while the largest fire broke out in Al-Haidariya on 12 May in the extremely hot weather.

Several fires were also extinguished in municipal areas near residents’ homes, the Syrian official said, explaining that this year’s exceptional drought conditions and early heat waves led to some of the fires.

Al-Qassem pointed out that the most prominent challenges facing efforts to prevent fires and their damage are the shortage of human resources, including firefighters and forest site guards, given the vast area of the forest. He also noted the lack of logistical equipment and supplies, given that these had been stolen under the former regime.

Al-Qassem said a comprehensive plan has been developed to combat forest and agricultural fires, including sending approximately 12 fire engines to the most fire-sensitive areas.

