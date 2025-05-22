Spanish parliament passes non-binding motion urging arms embargo on Israel

Spain’s parliament on Tuesday passed a non-binding motion calling on the government to impose an arms embargo on Israel in response to its military operations in Gaza.

The motion, introduced by the leftist Sumar alliance, part of the ruling coalition, along with opposition parties Podemos and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), was approved by a vote of 176-171, El Pais reported.

The conservative People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox voted against the proposal, while all other parties supported it.

Lawmakers in favour applauded the motion, which urges the Spanish government to ban the exports of any material that could strengthen the Israeli military, including helmets, vests, and fuel with potential military use.

The motion also recommends reforming Spain’s foreign trade legislation to prohibit military agreements with any state accused of committing genocide or crimes against humanity, specifically citing Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

READ: Spain to present UN resolution urging action on ‘urgent measures’ against Gaza crisis

Sumar spokesperson Veronica Martinez said Spain “cannot cooperate with a state that commits genocide or war crimes,” adding that Israel’s arms industry “must not be supported under the current circumstances in Gaza.”

Podemos leader Ione Belarra called on the Spanish Cabinet to convene an emergency session this week to issue a formal decree banning arms sales to Israel.

“Palestinians cannot wait any longer. Netanyahu is killing, bombing, starving, and depriving them of medical care. What is happening is the biggest ethnic cleansing of the 21st century,” she said, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the Hitler of our time.”

Defence Minister Margarita Robles, attending an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, reiterated that Spain has not engaged in arms trade with Israel since the onset of the Gaza war on 7 October, 2023.

“We are not buying weapons from Israel, and this must be clearly stated. Since October 7, not a single weapon has been purchased from Israel. Only protective gear like helmets and vests for Spanish security forces has been procured,” Robles said.

However, civil society groups demonstrating outside parliament claimed that Spain still maintains nine active contracts with Israeli arms companies and continues to pay millions of euros under those agreements.

READ: Spain cancels $7.5m Israel arms deal