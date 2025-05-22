Thousands march to Israeli Embassy in Athens, calling for end to Gaza genocide

Thousands of Greeks on Thursday night marched to the Israeli Embassy in Athens, calling for an immediate end to Israeli genocidal attacks on Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Called by the PAME trade union confederation, one of the country’s biggest unions affiliated with the Greek Communist Party (KKE), the march was participated in by workers, professionals, artisans, and common citizens, as well as some lawmakers of KKE.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the protesters chanted slogans expressing strong solidarity with Palestine and condemning Israeli attacks and the blockade of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Since March 2, Israel has maintained a strict blockade on Gaza, denying entry to humanitarian aid and pushing the territory into famine, which has already claimed numerous lives. Only 87 aid trucks were reportedly allowed entry–a fraction of the humanitarian need, with much of the aid stalled at border crossings.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.